UVA receives criticism for delay releasing 2022 shooting report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia is getting criticism following its decision to delay releasing the findings of an investigation into last year’s shooting to the public.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

In a statement made last week, UVA president Jim Ryan announced the delay, citing concern over the potential impact a release could have on the pending criminal trial.

He said in part, “We recognize that many people, including the families of those who were killed or injured that night, are awaiting more information as they continue to grieve and recover from the incalculable loss they experienced.”

Ryan went on to say the report would be released as soon as they can be sure it won’t interfere with the trial.

“I think the University has a higher obligation to the public at large and to the victims and their families - after all there were three football players who were killed, two other students seriously injured,” former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick said.

As we’ve reported previously, the suspect in the shooting has waived his right to a speedy trial.