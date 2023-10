The man accused of killing three UVA football players and hurting two others in a shooting last year is waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Christopher Jones Jr. went before a judge Friday and is expected back in court on Feb. 5.

This comes as Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that an external review of the events that led to the deaths of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. is now complete.

University leaders say they hope to share that report by early November.