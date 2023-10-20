Virginia Attorney General Miyares finalizes external review of UVA shooting

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the conclusion of an external review of the events that led up to the deadly UVA shooting that left three football players dead and two hurt on school grounds in Nov. 2022.
The investigation was launched after UVA’s president, Jim Ryan, and University Rector Whitt Clement requested that Att. Gen. Miyares conducted an external review of the following:
- The university’s response to the shooting
- Efforts to assess the potential threat the shooter posed
- University safety policies and procedures
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Quinn Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP was appointed as special counsel to review the events that led up to the tragedy. Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Zachary Terwilliger, was also appointed to review federal, state, and local law enforcement issues surrounding the incident.
At the conclusion of the review, Miyares submitted a report to the University of Virginia.
“The deaths of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. are a tremendous tragedy and we continue to remember them, their families, and what they meant to the UVA community,” said Attorney General Miyares. “My office, thanks to the work of the special counsels, has procured a thorough report of last fall’s tragic events, and I am thankful for their deliberate efforts.”