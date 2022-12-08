Virginia Attorney General selects special counsel to review UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the selection of the special counsel that will conduct the external review of the events surrounding the deadly shooting on UVA grounds last month.

The tragedy left three University of Virginia student-athletes, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler, dead. Two other students, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were injured in the incident. Hollins has been released from the hospital, and there have not been any updates on Morgan’s condition.

On Nov. 15, a University of Virginia spokesperson told 10 News that not only did the school know that the suspect in the tragic shooting possibly had a gun, but when school officials went to take disciplinary action against suspect Chris Jones, the report was never sent.

Two days after that report, Miyares announced that he would be launching an investigation into what led to the shooting, we reported. The decision came after UVA’s president, Jim Ryan, and University Rector Whitt Clement sent a letter to Miyares requesting the review.

On Dec. 8, Miyares announced that the national law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP has been selected to conduct the external review.

Miyares said co-chairs of the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group, William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, will be leading the review.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Zachary Terwilliger, will be also appointed a special counsel as to related federal, state, and local law enforcement issues surrounding this tragic incident, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

“I have full confidence that Mr. Burck, Ms. Nix-Hines, and Mr. Terwilliger will conduct the thorough and professional external review requested by the University of Virginia,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Understandably, there are many questions about the events that led to the tragedy at University of Virginia. At the appropriate time, a report will be released to the public to help answer those questions.”

The Virginia State Police continues to conduct a separate criminal investigation into the Nov. 13 shooting, working with the University of Virginia Police Department, according to UVA officials.