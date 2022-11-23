Memorial service for Devin Chandler, victim of UVA shooting, to be held this weekend

Devin Chandler was one of three UVA football players fatally shot on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A mourning community, family, and friends will be gathering this weekend to remember Devin Chandler, a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA.

Chandler, 20 years old, was shot and killed during the shooting on UVA grounds on Sunday, Nov. 13, as we reported.

“Devin [Chandler] was, he was just was what you want in a young person, he was big-eyed, he smiled all the time, loved to dance, loved to sing,” UVA head football coach Tony Elliott said during a press conference.

A memorial walk-through service is set to be held for Chandler on Friday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., located at 568 Halifax St. in Emporia, according to Knox-High Mortuary, Inc.’s website.

His memorial service is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Rock Church International, located at 640 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.

Chandler’s family and friends are being encouraged to visit his tribute wall to share memories.

You can also send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Devin Chandler. According to the organization’s website, to ensure timely delivery of flowers, you must place orders the day prior to the first viewing.

Two others, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr., were also shot and killed in the incident, and Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were injured.

Two others, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr., were also shot and killed in the incident, and Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were injured.

It was a very emotional press conference where University of Virginia football coach Elliott spoke about how the players are coping with this tragedy.

University of Virginia football coach Elliott spoke about how the players are coping with this tragedy.