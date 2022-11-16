UVA Athletics remembers three football players killed in Sunday’s shooting

The head coach spoke today on how the team is coping with the loss of their teammates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It was a very emotional press conference where Coach Elliott spoke about how the players are coping with this tragedy.

Elliott said there are several counselors available for players right now and they are trying to spend as much time together as possible.

He also shared some memories about Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis.

Elliott described Devin as being the life of the party – whether that was in the weight room or on and off the field.

He called Lavel one of the big men on campus. We’re told he set the standard for what it looks like to work hard at practice.

The coach said D’Sean was one of the most interesting ones on the team – saying he had more depth to him than what you would expect by looking at him.

They’re trying to keep the players together to make sure no one feels alone during this difficult time, Elliott said.

“The best coping mechanism for me is the young men. being around them and see them see their pain, see their hurt, it inspires me to keep pushing through every single day,” the coach said.

Emotions were heavy during today’s press conference, but UVA said resources are available for football players and students alike. You can

contact the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services department at 434-243-5150, 24/7.