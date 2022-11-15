Parents, students, officials pay their respects to victims of UVA shooting

Two parents from Christiansburg told 10 News about how their son, a student at UVA who is now coping with a new reality, was in primary school when the Virginia Tech shooting happened

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While laying flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Scott Stadium on the University of Virginia grounds, Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged no words nor action will bring comfort to the families experiencing this “horrific” loss.

“It’s beyond anything that any parent can possibly imagine,” said Youngkin while speaking with the media Tuesday.

D’Sean Perry, Lavell Davis, Jr, and Devin Chandler, all football players, were killed when police say Christopher Jones, Jr., 22, opened fire on a bus returning from a class trip to Washington, D.C. Sunday. Two others, including running back Michael Hollins Jr. were hurt.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

“We’re all really thinking about them right now,” said first-year student Lucia Gabel.

Hundreds of flowers lay outside the stadium where the three football players were developing into football stars.

“This is a moment for all of us to come together and recognize there are so many things that are insignificant relative to what this community and these families are facing today,” said Youngkin.

Coby Lovelace, a fourth-year marching band student, was walking home from practice when he got the alert about the shooting.

“It was just the reality that we didn’t know anything,” said Lovelace’s stepdad Andrew Newton.

Andrew’s wife woke up to more than 40 alerts from UVA Monday morning and said it took her a few hours to contact her son. Thankfully, he was safe.

The Newtons were appreciative of the action taken by the university and law enforcement.

Solaced by an abundance of gratitude, the Newtons, the Governor, and so many others lean on each other for strength as they try to heal.

The university is providing services for students who may need support. You may call Counseling and Psychological Services at 434-243-5150, 24 hours a day.