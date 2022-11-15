Former teammates, coaches remember fallen UVA athletes

The grief has overcome the hometowns of the victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The impact of the loss of the three UVA football players is being felt in the Commonwealth and across the country, as well as their hometowns.

Their high school coaches, teammates, and administrators are now honoring and remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. who were killed Sunday night.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

Devin Chandler was a wide receiver and a transfer from the University of Wisconsin. He played for Hough High School near Charlotte, North Carolina, and graduated in 2020. The team plans to honor him with decals on their helmets in their upcoming playoff game.

“He drew young people towards him. He was going to be a leader in whatever he chose to do, in whatever field he wanted to work in. And unfortunately, the world lost a good one,” said Hough head football Coach, Matthew Jenkins.

“It’s kind of crazy. I haven’t had anybody that close to me die yet. He was a brother and we fought hard on the same team together. It is tough. It’s tough,” said Hough senior quarterback Tad Hudson.

D’Sean Perry was a linebacker from Miami, Florida. Perry was a two-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and football at Gulliver Prep. Surrounded by his friends and family, he signed to play for the Hoos. He graduated in 2019.

“This loss is felt very deeply and very personally by so many in our community because of the incredible young man D’Sean was, and it’s a loss that will be felt very much in our community,” said Gulliver Prep President Cliff Kling.

Lavel Davis Jr. went to Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C. His high school head coach described Davis as everything you’d want your son to be.

“You know, he took up time with the other kids. I mean, it’s like I said, it’s still hard to come to grips with, honestly,” explained Woodland head football coach Eddie Ford.

You can read more about the three victims here. Read more about the incident here.