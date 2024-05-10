67º
Five displaced after Roanoke house fire leaves $75,000 in damages

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Five displaced after Roanoke house fire (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Five people were displaced after a house fire in Roanoke Friday morning, according to Roanoke Fire & EMS.

Crews responded to the house in the 600 block of Churchland Road NW at around 11:15 a.m., and arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of the house.

We’re told there were no injuries, but five people were displaced. Officials said the Red Cross will be assisting the residents.

The fire is under investigation, but firefighters said it appears to have begun in the basement of the home.

According to officials, an investigation determined that the cause of the fire was electrical and deemed it accidental. The estimated damages are $75,000.

