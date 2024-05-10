North Carolina woman charged in Danville animal cruelty case

DANVILLE, Va. – A North Carolina woman was charged in an animal cruelty case in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said on Thursday, police were made aware of the complaint of prior animal abuse by an employee at a local Danville business that provides grooming and care services on Hairston Street.

According to authorities, the complaint included videos of the employee striking a dog in Jan. and Feb. of this year., which were shared to social media and other sources.

DPD said animal control investigated the incident with the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Unit.

As a result of the investigation, Danville Police arrested 22-year-old Cassidy Gill of Roxboro, North Carolina Friday, and charged her with animal cruelty.