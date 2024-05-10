Bassett man arrested after authorities seize meth, pills in Henry County drug bust

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after authorities seized illegal drugs from his residence on Thursday in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant for illegal narcotics at 402 Fairmont Drive in Bassett.

We’re told deputies seized an amount of suspected methamphetamine, illegally possessed prescription pills, and money.

The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

45-year-old Jason Greer was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine).

Greer is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

If anyone has any information in regard to this investigation or narcotics trafficking in your community, you are encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).