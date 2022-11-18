UVA Strong: 10 News seeking letters of encouragement for UVA community after tragic shooting

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Myriads throughout the country are coming together to honor and pay tribute to three UVA football players whose lives were cut short in a horrific shooting on UVA grounds Sunday night (Nov. 13).

Gone but never forgotten, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr and D’Sean Perry are being remembered for their infectious spirits, loving hearts and ability to impact those around them, both on and off the field.

D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler (Associated Press)

Although a time of mourning, it’s also a time of solidarity, with many offering love and compassion to a community collectively grieving over the three young men whose lives were taken too soon.

The words ‘UVA Strong’ and other heartwarming messages of encouragement can be seen across the Internet as people work to lift Hoos up during a time of great heartbreak.

Now, 10 News would like to build upon this outpouring of community support by asking that you submit letters to us that pay tribute to the lives lost and offer words of encouragement to the UVA community.

If you wish, you can also send us artwork or photos that show solidarity in support of Hoos.

Once submissions are in, we will then share them with UVA, so that they know they aren’t alone.

Here’s how it works: