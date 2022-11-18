UVA Strong: 10 News seeking letters of encouragement for UVA community after tragic shooting

Myriads throughout the country are coming together to honor and pay tribute to three UVA football players whose lives were cut short in a horrific shooting on UVA grounds Sunday night (Nov. 13).
Gone but never forgotten, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr and D’Sean Perry are being remembered for their infectious spirits, loving hearts and ability to impact those around them, both on and off the field.
Although a time of mourning, it’s also a time of solidarity, with many offering love and compassion to a community collectively grieving over the three young men whose lives were taken too soon.
The words ‘UVA Strong’ and other heartwarming messages of encouragement can be seen across the Internet as people work to lift Hoos up during a time of great heartbreak.
Now, 10 News would like to build upon this outpouring of community support by asking that you submit letters to us that pay tribute to the lives lost and offer words of encouragement to the UVA community.
If you wish, you can also send us artwork or photos that show solidarity in support of Hoos.
Once submissions are in, we will then share them with UVA, so that they know they aren’t alone.
Here’s how it works:
- Write a letter (long or short) extending your condolences
- Submit it to us in the Hearken form below or send it to the station at 821 5th St Roanoke, VA 24016
- If there is any artwork or photos that you would like to share, you can either send them to the station or via Pin It
- Once submissions are in, we will send all of your tributes to UVA and create an article containing them as well