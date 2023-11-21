‘We’re gonna fight with you’: Home for Good participant battling cancer for second time

ROANOKE, VA – An unimaginable uphill battle for a familiar face.

A single mom, who was a Home for Good recipient back in 2020, is now battling cancer for a second time.

Courtney Warren beat stage three breast cancer just a few years ago, she’s fighting a new battle against cervical cancer.

“She’s like, ‘I just want to live.’ And I said, ‘If you’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight with you,’” Jordan said.

We first met Warren back in 2019 when she started the Habitat for Humanity process.

She moved into our 2020 Home for Good, where she lives with her three kids and takes care of her nephew with autism.

Courtney and her family cut a ribbon at the 2020 Home for Good ceremony (WSLS)

“She is just their everything. She’s a single parent,” Jordan said.

Warren’s best friend, Fatima Cole, created a GoFundMe for Warren last week in an effort to ease the financial stress of hospital bills around the holidays.

“I know she’s overwhelmed and I know she’s worried and I hate that for her,” Cole said.

Warren worked two jobs during her battle with breast cancer, but Cole says Warren couldn’t do that this time.

“It can go towards some bills, if she decides to get the kids something for Christmas with it, anything she needs, I want her to have something she can lean on,” Cole said.

Jordan told 10 News they’re just trying to keep their hope alive.

“It’s just about making peace and making memories,” Jordan said.

The GoFundMe for Warren can be found here.