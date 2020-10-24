‘Home for Good’ wraps up with home dedication, key presentation

ROANOKE, Va. – A local family has turned the dream of owning their own home into a reality, as this year’s “Home for Good” project ended with their home dedication on Friday.

Courtney Warren, her three children and her nephew moved into the home shortly after Friday’s dedication and celebration. She said she felt an overwhelming amount of gratitude when she received the keys to her new home.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you and thank you,” Warren said. “I can’t express that enough. I’ve met great people, I’ve learned some new things with them. I’m just very grateful.”

WSLS 10 News once again partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers for this year’s project. Warren regularly worked alongside those sponsors and volunteers to finish building her home.

“We couldn’t do it without our WSLS family and our sponsors and volunteers, so thank you,” said Karen Mason, executive director for Habitat.

Work to clear the lot where the Warren family home was built happened in December 2019, but construction was delayed in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Courtney really exemplifies the perseverance and commitment to Habitat’s program, and in particular with this build and COVID, that kind of slowed down construction a little bit,” Mason said.

As a part of Habitat’s program, Warren pays a monthly mortgage to Habitat. Habitat then uses that money to continue its mission of creating affordable housing.

“Those funds provide an income stream that helps us supplement our sponsor funding and revenue from the ReStore to accomplish our mission, so it’s critical,” Mason said.

Warren had been living in a relative’s basement with her family prior to moving into her new home. She said her children inspired her to pursue homeownership.

“I didn’t want to keep giving somebody else money and that’s a house that’s not mine,” Warren said. “If I leave the Earth, I’d want something to leave to my kids.”

She said she looks forward to hosting holiday and family gatherings in her new home.

“Two years ago I didn’t think I was going to be a homeowner. I didn’t think I was going to be here with you all having this interview and getting the keys today,” Warren said.

This is the sixth “Home for Good” project WSLS 10 has been a part of.