Emma Compton Layne murder still unsolved six years after her body was found

HALIFAX CO., Va. – Emma Compton Layne was discovered in a shallow grave in Halifax County on November 22, 2017.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Six years later, we’re still searching for answers, and are no closer to finding out who’s responsible for her death.

She was last seen leaving the Cody Convenience Store in Halifax County in June more than six years ago. The family called the police when they didn’t hear from her. Five months later, hunters found her remains in the woods, less than a mile from the property Layne and her husband owned. Investigators said she was violently murdered.

10 News reached out to Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark, who sent us his statement:

“The case is still being investigated by local and state officials and remains a top priority. I along with many others are looking forward to the day when the person/persons are brought to justice for committing this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family, especially during this time of the year. " Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark

Layne’s family and friends still hold out hope for closure. If you have any information about her disappearance or murder, contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 476-3343.