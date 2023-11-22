LewisGale Alleghany staff members show appreciation for first responders

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – People are showing their appreciation for first responders battling the Matts Creek wildfire.

Staff at LewisGale Alleghany decided to show their thanks by creating 250 care packages for firefighters. The bags include sandwiches, chips, and cookies to help fuel the crews.

“Continue to pray for them, hopefully, this rain slowed this fire down and they can be home with their families,” Kaleigh Tinsley with LewisGale said. “Reaching out to everybody to let them know they are not alone; they have people behind them to support them.”

Nurses gave out the care packages earlier this week.

While plans are not in place yet, they would like to give out more care packages soon.