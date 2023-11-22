Mountain Lake Lodge’s Magical Christmas Village prepares to open

GILES CO., Va. – Forever known as the backdrop for the cult classic movie Dirty Dancing, Mountain Lake Lodge is switching to a new genre this holiday.

“They really feel like they walked into a Hallmark movie,” said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge.

A first-of-its-kind attraction for the New River Valley, Mountain Lake is adding another way families can start a holiday tradition.

This week, they launch their Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace.

“On Friday at 10 o’clock in the morning, the Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace open,” Stone said.

Kicking off the event with its grand illumination, the lodge and property will be decked out in holiday lights.

“Mountain Lake Lodge will light for the first time ever,” Stone said.

Stone said tourists and the local community are welcome to visit during the month-long event.

“This is open to the public,” said Stone. “Please just come, you don’t have to pay for a ticket”

For the first time, the resort will have an ice skating rink, beer garden, and a shop.

The retail manager said many of their items for sale are from local businesses.

“When you’re looking with a small business it’s not just that you’re placing another order, you’re helping a family,” said Claire Hudson.

An important milestone for the hotel, it’s also the first season they’ll be open year-round.

“We’re really excited,” said Hudson. “This is my first time opening a new store. We have a couple of other shops on property but this one is brand new. Everything is brand new so it’s really exciting to see it all come together.”

They hope it’s the start of an annual tradition and regional holiday destination.

“I’ve had a sneak peek, and it is amazing,” Stone said.

Stone said the event will last through Christmas Eve, but the lights and other attractions will still be around through the winter.

You can read more about the Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace here.