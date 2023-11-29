Roanoke leaders seeking public input for new gun violence survey

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to get a better picture of how gun violence impacts you every day and why it may happen in the first place.

The number of deadly shootings in Roanoke has more than doubled over the past four years.

From 11 in 2019 to 25 people shot and killed so far in 2023.

“We’ve seen acts of gun violence increase this year,” said Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb. “We’re trying to learn more from the community about why that’s happening from their perceptions and how they’re experiencing that.”

Cobb sits on the Gun Violence Prevention Commission. He said city leaders launched a new Gun Violence Community Assessment survey.

The second survey of its kind is funded through $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funding.

Survey questions include your age, which quadrant of the city you live in, if you’ve been exposed to violence directly or indirectly, and if you feel safe in your community.

“This is a way to help us measure that. And then think about how we can be most effective with the strategies and programs that we’re supporting and creating,” said Cobb.

Cobb said the survey isn’t about providing police intel, but instead, on how Roanoke Valley leaders can support those hurting the most.

“Trauma isn’t just related to someone who’s been injured by or has lost a loved one due to violence,” said Cobb. “Trauma is experienced on many different levels, by many different people in the community.”

The survey is anonymous.

The city’s next step is to reach out to students and youth to see how violence impacts them.

