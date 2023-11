DANVILLE, Va. – A new Texas Roadhouse location in Danville is set to bring 200 jobs to the area.

Construction began earlier this year on the 7,800-square-foot restaurant at 420 Mall Drive. The new location is set to open in late February for dining and To-Go.

The popular chain restaurant is currently hiring for all full and part-time positions. Anyone interested in job opportunities can apply here.