Cellphones in schools? Proposed bill to study concerns over learning loss, mental health

ROANOKE, Va. – Do cellphones in schools hurt students’ education or mental health? That’s what Senator Tim Kaine wants to find out.

He co-sponsored the Focus on Learning Act. If passed, the legislation would require the U.S. Department of Education to study the effect of cellphone use in K-12 schools.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

“It takes advantage of the fact that many jurisdictions are already doing this,” said Kaine.

The study would examine the impact on students’ mental health. According to the CDC, in 2021, 42% of students felt persistently sad or hopeless and 29% experienced poor mental health.

“We see an awful lot of mental health issues now in young people driven by a social media culture that often bullies or shames them or makes them feel insecure,” said Kaine.

Another concern is potential learning loss.

“Does restrictions on cellphone usage improve student learning or does it enable better focus on learning,” said Kaine.

Northside High School Senior Elea Ramos said cellphone restrictions aren’t the answer.

“I think that they’re going to keep trying to limit it and take it away and I don’t think it’s ever going to work. I think that students, especially when they become, I mean, 18 and you’re a senior in high school, it’s your choice,” said Ramos. “They’re going to do what they want.”

Her mom, Katherine Havener, wants her daughters to have access to cellphones in case of emergencies.

“In our world right now, there’s a lot of risks, so I like to have that connection,” said Havener.

She added that enforcing restrictions would fall on teachers.

But local college professor Tara Riddle, whose daughter is four years old, said cellphones negatively impact learning.

“Cellphone use was just not a thing when I was in school at all and I think it is a big distraction for students and it definitely deters students from learning,” said Riddle.

The bill also provides funding for secure phone storage during school hours.

Kaine said the study would guide future actions.

“It’s not a mandate, but we want to study those jurisdictions that are imposing reasonable restrictions on cellphone usage,” said Kaine. “And then as we study them, find out what are the best practices and potentially scale them up.”