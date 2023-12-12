Search underway for woman who allegedly stole toys from donation bin in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly stole from a Toys for Tots donation bin in Danville, mere weeks before Christmas.

Authorities said the larceny occurred on Monday, Dec. 4 at the Planet Fitness on Riverside Drive.

The organization reports that she stole at least $1,000 worth of items set to be given out to kids this Christmas.

According to investigators, the suspect was able to take the toys from the business by providing false information about who she was.

When the official Toys for Tots representative came roughly a week later on Monday, Dec. 11, it was discovered that the contents of the donation bin had been stolen by the woman, who had claimed to be someone she was not, authorities said.

We’re told that she left the scene in a white four-door Chevrolet sedan driven by a male who hasn’t been identified. Authorities do not know the tags.

“The Danville Police Department advises area businesses to be aware of who is picking up donations, and to confirm their information and association with the charity before allowing them to leave with any items,” authorities said.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward, authorities said.