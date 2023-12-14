Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction addresses Lynchburg businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons spoke to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance on Thursday about how building a strong workforce starts with a strong education.

She talked about Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “ALL IN” initiative to address pandemic learning loss and chronic absenteeism.

“Having partnerships with businesses, having students understand that when I get out past high school, I’m going to have to go to work every day,” said Coons. “And having that partnership is incredibly important. So we’re excited to talk to the business community in Lynchburg.”

She also emphasized the need for community members across the commonwealth to take action by tutoring or providing workforce learning opportunities.