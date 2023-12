PULASKI, Va. – Owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company and Pulaski Town leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon.

Scot Rockafellow says they are looking to build a massive 30 by 20-foot outdoor covered stage for live music and outdoor events.

The goal is to help the town with revitalization efforts.

The veteran owned and operated brewery will take over a building on first street in Pulaski is expected to open in the summer 2024.