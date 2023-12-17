44º
Illuminights canceled Sunday, Dec. 17 due to inclement weather

Customers with tickets for Sunday have already been refunded, officials say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – All Illuminights activities will be canceled on Sunday, Dec. 17 due to inclement weather.

According to Roanoke County officials, the event will be canceled out of an abundance of caution due to the wind advisory and bands of heavy rain.

Customers with tickets for Sunday have already been refunded and should see their refund within five business days.

If you’d like to visit Illuminights, there are still available time slots for the remaining days through Saturday, Dec. 30. To book, click here.

