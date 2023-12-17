Man arrested after shots fired at roller skating rink in Danville

Christopher Green, 23, in custody after shots were fired at Skatetown in Danville Saturday night.

DANVILLE, Va. – A man is in custody after shots were fired at a Danville roller skating rink Saturday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Piney Forest Road at Skatetown. At 8:51 p.m., officers responded to the skating rink where it was reported that the shooting suspect, 23-year-old Christopher Greene, had fled.

According to authorities, Greene was located in the area shortly after police arrived and was arrested.

Greene is charged with the following:

Felony discharging a firearm in an occupied building

Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm

Felony second offense concealed weapon

Misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits

DPD said Greene is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

We’re told no one was injured as a result of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department.

