47º
Join Insider

Local News

Two arrested after authorities seize drugs, $1.6k in cash during Campbell County traffic stop

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Campbell County, Drugs, Crime
Wesley Thompson, 56, of Appomattox and Jessica Campbell, 46, of Michigan, charged after authorities seized drugs during a traffic stop in Campbell County. (Campbell County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Two people are facing charges after authorities seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Campbell County on Tuesday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Campbell Co. deputies, along with K09 Sepp, conducted the traffic stop on Red House Road in the Gladys area of Campbell County.

We’re told during the stop, approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and $1,681 in cash were seized.

As a result of the investigation, 56-year-old Wesley Martin of Appomattox and 46-year-old Jessica Campbell of Michigan were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email