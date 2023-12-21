Human remains found in Galax identified as missing 5-year-old boy

Human remains found in Galax identified as Logan Bowman, a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Jan. 2003. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Human remains found in Galax in September 2022 were identified as a missing five-year-old boy.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 6, 2022, officers responded to the area of Iron Ridge Road in Galax for reported human remains that were discovered in a wooded area.

Throughout the investigation, authorities said it was determined that the remains had been at the location for an extended period of time.

With the help of Othram, Inc., a private company based in Texas that specializes in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and Forensic Genetic Genealogy, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the remains as Logan Bowman, a five-year-old boy who went missing in Grayson County in January 2003.

Authorities said Logan’s biological mother Cynthia Davis and her then-boyfriend, Dennis Schermerhorn were charged in 2003 by Grayson County in connection with the disappearance of Logan.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is still an ongoing investigation with new charges anticipated.