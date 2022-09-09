Carroll County authorities investigating after possible human remains found

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Evidence that could possibly be human remains was found in Carroll County on Friday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said that deputies and the Carroll County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the Iron Ridge area of Carroll County after a citizen believed they found human remains.

Units began investigating once they arrived and requested the Criminal Investigations Division, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff said that the CID processed the scene, evidence was collected, and a submission was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office and that updates will be provided.

