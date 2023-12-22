Man found guilty in connection with Roanoke Food Lion shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A jury has found a Roanoke County man guilty in connection with a February shooting that left two people hurt, court documents show.

As reported previously, the shooting happened on Feb. 4 at about 8:35 p.m. at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road, as displayed in the map below:

A man and woman were both hospitalized as a result of the shooting. RPD said the woman’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s wounds appeared to be serious.

Soon after, officers located the suspect, Kemonte Cooper, and took him into custody.

Cooper was initially released because of a potential argument of self-defense; however, a Roanoke grand jury later found enough evidence to charge Cooper with several charges.

This week, he was found guilty on three charges, which include:

Unlawful Wounding (Class 6 Felony)

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Building (Class 6 Felony)

Carry a Concealed Weapon (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

He was found not guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to all four charges.