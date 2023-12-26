Man facing DUI charges after Patrick Co. crash left two teens hospitalized

A man is now facing DUI charges after a crash that left two high schoolers hospitalized in Patrick County, according to Virginia State Police. (Credit: Patrick County Jail)

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A man is now facing DUI charges after a crash that left two high schoolers hospitalized in Patrick County, according to Virginia State Police.

As we’ve reported previously, the crash happened on Dec. 16 as 16-year-old Micah Underwood and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Lauren Worley were hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. They were on their way home from Christmas shopping.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“Just a normal drive, you know you’re not thinking about having a crazy car crash — you’re just not,” Micah told 10 News in an earlier interview. “Coming around a curve all I see is just two headlights in my lane,” Micah said.

We’ve now learned that charges have been placed.

30-year-old Oscar Vidrio of Floyd is facing the following charges, according to Virginia State Police:

DUI,

DUI with maiming, a Class Four felony,

DUI with maiming, a Class Six felony,

Driving while suspended.

We’re told he was considered a high-flight risk and was also wanted in Georgia for failing to appear. His Georgia charges included defective equipment, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and speeding, with the offense date listed as Nov. 30, 2019.

Police said Vidrio is being held in the Patrick County Jail with no bond.

Click either of the hyperlinks if you’d like to support Micah or Lauren’s families during this time.