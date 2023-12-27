Mental health support for veterans during the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – Veteran suicide continues to be a topic raising concerns as we head into 2024.

“Especially this time of year where days are dark and we’re coming out of the holiday season and headed into a new year,” said Suicide Prevention Coordinator Michael Gartland with the Salem VA Healthcare System.

Gartland said one of the biggest signs is isolation.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“When people start isolating and disconnecting from friends and family that’s one of the biggest signs and that’s both a sign for people who are worried about folks,” said Gartland.

He said there are other signs veterans should be aware of as well.

“As soon as I feel myself, not myself, or as soon as I’m realizing there’s an initial crisis,” said Gartland, “I want to redefine crisis. It doesn’t have to be I’m in a cold sweat and I’m struggling with suicide. If I’m struggling with housing, medication, relationships, substance use anything like that, reach out now.”

Gartland said the Salem VA Healthcare System works in conjunction with the Veterans Crisis Line.

“They are actually VA employees. When a call comes in and somebody needs additional help they send those calls to us and we try to connect people. Here at our VA, we have mental health. We have substance abuse treatment. We have PTSD treatment. We have traumatic brain injury. We offer a variety of resources,” said Gartland.

Gartland said anyone can call the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline.