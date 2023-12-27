POWERBALL FEVER: Jackpot grows to estimated $700M

It’s an exciting night for Powerball players. The jackpot prize has now grown to an estimated $700 million, a jackpot that’s the ninth-largest in the game’s history.
The cash prize is estimated at around $350 million before taxes.
The Powerball jackpot was previously won on October 11 when a ticket in California won a one billion dollar grand prize. That winner has yet to come forward.
Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
Your odds of winning are slim, to say the least: one in 292 point 2 million.