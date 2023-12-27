54º
Join Insider

Local News

POWERBALL FEVER: Jackpot grows to estimated $700M

Tags: Powerball, Lottery

It’s an exciting night for Powerball players. The jackpot prize has now grown to an estimated $700 million, a jackpot that’s the ninth-largest in the game’s history.

The cash prize is estimated at around $350 million before taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on October 11 when a ticket in California won a one billion dollar grand prize. That winner has yet to come forward.

Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Your odds of winning are slim, to say the least: one in 292 point 2 million.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.