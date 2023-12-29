Henry County woman charged after nearly three-hour-long standoff

A Henry County woman is facing charges after she barricaded herself inside her home with a gun and wouldn’t come out on Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. (Credit: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – A Henry County woman is facing charges after she barricaded herself inside her home with a gun and wouldn’t come out on Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The 911 center got a call about the woman who was said to be armed with a gun inside her Collinsville residence in the 1100 block of Daniels Creek Road at 8:03 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said deputies responded to the area and made contact with the woman, who was identified as 52-year-old April Manning.

Manning told deputies she had a gun and refused to leave the house.

Because she barricaded herself inside and was armed, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Negotiators responded to the scene, authorities said.

Negotiators were unsuccessful in their efforts to get Manning out of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 10:50 a.m., authorities said chemical munitions were deployed into the home, and the SWAT team went inside to take Manning into custody.

Manning sustained minor injuries and was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville to be treated, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

We’re told she is facing the following charges: