How to have successful New Year’s resolutions in 2024

ROANOKE, VA – With the start of a new year comes New Year’s resolutions.

Many people try to take on their health and fitness goals with their resolutions, as well as learn new skills or hobbies.

However, for many people, it’s hard to stick to a resolution.

According to experts, it’s because we’re trying to take on too many things at once and have unrealistic expectations.

“We have a tendency to put a lot on ourselves. We want to change not just one thing, but a lot of things. And when that happens, I feel that we put too much on ourselves. It’s the beginning of the new year, we still have a lot going on. Nothing in our lives has been taken away,” Brandi Gray, Director of Clinical and Outpatient Services at LewisGale said.

Gray said to try for ‘S.M.A.R.T’ goals, or goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely.