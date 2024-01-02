New year, new home: Angels of Assisi hosts 2024 adoption

ROANOKE, Va. – New year, new home: That’s the program Angels of Assisi is launching to find animals their forever homes as soon as they can in 2024.

Every Saturday in January from 1 to 4 p.m. there will be discounted adoption fees for dogs – $25 for adult dogs and $200 for puppies.

Angels of Assisi hopes this will give people an opportunity to start the new year with a new pet in their home.

Right now, the shelter is packed to the brim with animals. By launching the “New Year New Home” program, shelter staff hopes to find more animals forever homes.

“We are low on space right now, so the more animals who find homes, the more we can save,” the shelter wrote on social media. “Make your New Year’s Resolution to make room in our shelter by making room in your heart and home for a New Year’s baby.”

Adoption fees are slashed for people who have an approved application. If you need to apply, visit their website here.