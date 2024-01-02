TSA officers prevent man from bringing loaded 9mm onto flight at Lynchburg Regional Airport

This loaded handgun was removed from a traveler’s backpack at Lynchburg Regional Airport on New Year’s Day. (Credit: TSA)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – TSA officers stopped a man from bringing his loaded 9mm handgun onto a flight on the first day of the new year in Lynchburg.

When the man was at the X-ray unit, the gun alarmed the system. Officers asked him if he had a gun, and the man said he didn’t have one with him.

Officers said they opened the backpack and found the 9mm gun, which was loaded with ten bullets.

We’re told the man then claimed he didn’t know it was in his backpack.

The man, who was not identified, now faces up to a $15,000 fine. Lynchburg Regional Airport Police also issued a summons for him to appear in court.

Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said it was an act of carelessness.

“Here is an example of someone who owns a firearm and yet didn’t know where it was,” Burke said. “His carelessness created a potentially dangerous situation through his own actions. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint. We have no issues with passengers who pack their firearms properly to be transported on their flight.”

You can read TSA’s guidelines for traveling with a firearm here.