Roanoke Outside Foundation accepting grant applications

John Carlin, Anchor

The Roanoke Outside Foundation is now accepting applications to help fund projects that enhance local outdoor amenities.

The Foundation established Project Outside in 2020 to “support outdoor capital improvement projects, maintain key outdoor assets, and help launch and support businesses in the outdoor sector (think hiking, biking, paddling, camping, fishing, etc.).” according to its website.

The project has funded 24 different projects so far, totaling $150,000.

Funding has been provided for everything from the construction of new mountain bike trails to greenway repairs to disc golf improvements at Explore Park.

For more information and to apply, visit this website.

John Carlin co-anchors the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10.

