Roanoke hardware stores ready for winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Depending on the type of winter weather that affects your community, hardware stores are always there to help out when needed.

Northwest ACE Hardware stores across the Roanoke Valley are preparing to be stocked full of things to help you get through the storm.

Jordan Karnes, Regional Manager of Northwest Ace Hardware, sees people tend to buy three things.

“Salt, shovels and sleds: That’s the three big Ss. Those are what we see the most. I don’t know what happens to everybody’s snow shovel every year but somehow it mysteriously vanishes,” Karnes said.

While people may make sure they have the essentials, sometimes they’ll forget other items that can be helpful.

“Heat tape for pipes, just in case it gets cold enough where we have pipes that freeze and potentially could bust. If you have anything exposed, insulation,” Karnes said.

He encourages people to stop by one of their stores or give them a call with any questions.

“This is kind of the opportunity for us to kind of prove our worth in the community, make it seem that we actually know what’s going on and that we’re helpful. ACE is the place with the helpful hardware guy,” Karnes said.

The stores are open from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.