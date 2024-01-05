22º
VSP investigating fatal crash in Franklin County

Authorities said the crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Route 220

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. on Route 220 northbound near Aviator’s Circle.

Authorities said the two-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. At this time, it is unclear who died in the crash as authorities have not yet identified the victim.

As of 7:04 a.m., all north lanes are closed and traffic is backed up for about 1 mile as a result of the vehicle fire.

Authorities were not able to provide a time estimate of when the roadway will reopen.

Currently, there is a detour in place for the vehicles that are not stuck in the Q, state troopers said.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

