One hurt, 3 animals dead after early morning Bedford fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening burns and three animals were found dead following an early morning fire in Bedford, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to Brunmore Court at 5:12 a.m. to respond to a fire at a single-wide trailer.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the structure had fire showing from the alpha delta side. Working swiftly, crews worked to establish a water supply from an engine to fight the blaze.

“Engine 1′s crew was able to keep the fire contained to the delta side with minor extension into the main living section of the home,” the fire department said.

No word yet on the current condition of the individual who was left with injures as a result of this incident.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation at this time.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.