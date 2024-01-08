Proposed mental health and substance abuse clinic worries Roanoke residents

ROANOKE, Va. – People who live along Williamson Road in Roanoke are sounding the alarm over a proposed mental health and substance abuse treatment center.

Clay McClintock has lived off of Williamson Road for over 20 years. Recently, he learned of efforts to bring an outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment clinic just a few blocks from his home.

“We’ve already had problems in the past where families don’t feel like they can let their kids out and play like they used to,” said McClintock.

The company trying to open the clinic is Acadia Healthcare Inc.

There are currently eight locations already in our area, from Lynchburg to Galax and South Boston.

According to the application, this center would provide counseling and medication-assisted treatment methods, like methadone.

“It’s taken us too long to get the old problems that we had here straightened out. To be honest with you, I had a drug house right here across the street,” said McClintock. He also serves as the president of the Noble Neighborhood Watch.

Before the former bingo hall can be turned into a mental health and substance abuse clinic, a special exception application must be approved by Roanoke’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

We tried to reach out to city officials and Acadia Healthcare to ask questions about McClintock and others’ concerns and we are still waiting for answers.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to meet and vote on this application on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.