Meet Little Guy: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Little Guy is a sweet 12-week-old puppy who is part of a litter of eight that came to the Roanoke Valley SCPA before the holidays. They’ve been in foster care since then and are now coming back to the shelter and ready to find their forever homes.

He has a lot of puppy energy and loves playing and toys. He also enjoys cuddling and has a lot of love to give. Like all puppies, he is still learning basic training and would fit in well with a family that could spend time working with him on basic commands.

Little Guy will be available for adoption on Friday. For more information on adoptable animals at the RVSPCA, visit here.