Two men in Danville facing child pornography charges in connection with two separate investigations

18-year-old James Richardson and 28-year-old Dylan Hardy have been arrested, police say

Tags: Southside, Danville, Crime
James Michael Richardson is pictured on the left and Dylan Hardy on the right. (Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has arrested two individuals who now face multiple child pornography charges.

Authorities said they investigated a tip they received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Dec. 27, 2023, which led to the arrest of 28-year-old Dylan Hardy earlier this month.

He faces multiple possession and distribution of child pornography charges.

While in a separate investigation, 18-year-old James Richardson also faces child pornography possession charges.

The content in these investigations was digital, and there was no indication of physical contact or involvement with any children.

