Two men in Danville facing child pornography charges in connection with two separate investigations

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has arrested two individuals who now face multiple child pornography charges.
Authorities said they investigated a tip they received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Dec. 27, 2023, which led to the arrest of 28-year-old Dylan Hardy earlier this month.
He faces multiple possession and distribution of child pornography charges.
While in a separate investigation, 18-year-old James Richardson also faces child pornography possession charges.
The content in these investigations was digital, and there was no indication of physical contact or involvement with any children.