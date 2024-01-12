Two men in Danville facing child pornography charges in connection with two separate investigations

James Michael Richardson is pictured on the left and Dylan Hardy on the right.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has arrested two individuals who now face multiple child pornography charges.

Authorities said they investigated a tip they received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Dec. 27, 2023, which led to the arrest of 28-year-old Dylan Hardy earlier this month.

He faces multiple possession and distribution of child pornography charges.

While in a separate investigation, 18-year-old James Richardson also faces child pornography possession charges.

The content in these investigations was digital, and there was no indication of physical contact or involvement with any children.