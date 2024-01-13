59-year-old Nelson County man reported missing

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 59-year-old man who authorities say was last seen at his home on Front Street early Friday (Jan. 12) morning.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 59-year-old man who authorities say was last seen early Friday (Jan. 12) morning.

Authorities told 10 News that Michael Lanoue, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, was last seen walking along Front Street, wearing black pants, a blue jean jacket and a black ballcap.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The sheriff’s office said he wears black-framed eyeglasses and added that he may need his prescription medication.

Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office if you see Lanoue, or if you have any information of his whereabouts.