Northwest Roanoke fire leaves around $50k in damages

ROANOKE, Va. – A structure fire in Northwest Roanoke left around $50,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews responded to the 3900 block of Wilmont Ave NW for the fire report around 1:02 p.m.

When they got to the scene, crews found the house on fire and two residents outside, authorities said.

We’re told the two residents were able to escape unharmed.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control with around $50,000 in damages caused.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.