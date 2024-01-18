Danville Public Schools starts Saturday tutoring with ‘Take Off!’ program

DANVILLE, Va. – Students in Danville are getting extra assistance to recover from learning loss with Governor Glen Youngkin’s All in Initiative.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, Danville School leaders have a new program called “Take Off Danville Public Schools,” to meet the expectations of the All-In tutoring initiative.

Take Off with DPS consists of three parts.

Part one is Targeted Tutoring and Double Dosing or T2D2 which involves school leaders providing high-intensity after-school tutoring and double-dosing opportunities during the school day for students in reading, mathematics and science.

Tutors can earn up to $50 per hour for tutoring to take place after school and during planning time.

Part two is Math and Reading Skills Academy or M.A.R.S Academy.

The Math and Reading Skills (M.A.R.S.) Academy is a Saturday school program for targeted tutoring for students in grades 3-12 and it’s a $400 daily rate for tutors in Saturday school.

Part three is the March-April-May Better Achievement or MAMBA mentality: To provide personalized learning support using standardized assessment data in grades three through eight.