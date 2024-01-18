Franklin County crash leaves 67-year-old man dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County crash claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Wednesday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 6:25 p.m., state troopers were called to Route 40, not far from Route 946 for the report of a crash.

Authorities told 10 News that a 1995 Honda Accord had been headed east when it crossed the center line, hitting a 2000 Ford Explorer head-on.

Andrew C. Robertson, 67, of Pittsville, Virginia, had been driving the Honda and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities report that he was wearing a seat belt.

The woman driving the Ford, 67-year-old Lorenza W. Terry, of Penhook, Virginia, was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was also wearing a seat belt, VSP said. The extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.