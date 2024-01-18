William Fleming High School staff member arrested after gun found in car on school property

A William Fleming High School staff member was arrested after a gun was found in his car on school property, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

A William Fleming High School staff member was arrested after a gun was found in his car on school property, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

According to Roanoke City Public Schools, during a routine security check of the high school parking lot on Thursday, a staff member saw a gun visible in a vehicle.

Authorities said the school resource officer received the report and determined the car belonged to a staff member.

Roanoke Police identified the staff member as 61-year-old Matthew Golden. He was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a class six felony in Virginia.

WFHS’ principal notified families and staff about the incident, saying that at no point was there any threat made toward students or staff. It also mentioned that the firearm had been secured by police.

It was not immediately clear if the staff member would be terminated from his position at the high school. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

