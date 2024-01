SALEM, Va. – Salem Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home in the 1600 block of Starview Drive.

Officials tell 10 News the fire appears to have started in a kitchen on the second floor of the home.

No one was home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.

