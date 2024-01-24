Blaze at Frito-Lay plant in Lynchburg extinguished after machine catches fire

A fire at the Lynchburg Frito-Lay manufacturing plant is now under investigation. (Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A fire at the Lynchburg Frito-Lay manufacturing plant is now under investigation.

Crews said they were called to the 200 block of Jefferson Ridge Parkway around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday after machinery was reported to be on fire inside the building.

Facility staff were unable to get the fire out, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. The plant was evacuated as a result.

Lynchburg fire crews worked for around 15 minutes to knock the fire down and to contain it to the interior of one machine, authorities said. They remained on scene for around an hour and 45 minutes.

We’re told the machine that caught fire was used separate oils from the chip manufacturing process.

The rest of the factory was unaffected aside from needing smoke ventilation, crews said.

According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.